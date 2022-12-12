Superintendent: 3 arrested after break-in at Jefferson High School are students at different school

New details have been uncovered about three suspects accused of breaking into a Dayton high school Saturday night.

Saturday around 11:30 p.m. the security alarm at Jefferson High School went off, alerting the Director of Buildings and Grounds as well as deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to the school’s superintendent Richard Gates.

Gates said in a statement that the suspects pried open a window to gain access to the building and their intentions for breaking into the building are not known.

He said there was minimal damage to the building but nothing stolen as the suspects were caught while still on the premises by deputies and a K-9 unit.

The three suspects, previously identified as two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old, are not students at Jefferson High School but students of a different school, according to Gates.

The name of the private school was not included in the statement.

Further information and surveillance video were not provided by the district.

The two teenagers were booked into the juvenile detention center and the adult into jail on initial charges of breaking and entering, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the suspects were not released.

School services were not disrupted because of the break-in, Gates said.

