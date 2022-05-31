Superintendent: 3rd-grade student from NH fatally shot while on family vacation in South Carolina

A third-grade student from New Hampshire was fatally shot while on a family vacation in South Carolina over Memorial Day weekend, a school official said.

The Little Harbour School student was the victim of a random shooting, according to Portsmouth Superintendent of Schools Stephen Zadravec.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend,” Zadravec said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, South Carolina, is facing charges including attempted murder in connection with the shooting, Florence County jail records indicate.

There will be increased counseling support at the school beginning Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW