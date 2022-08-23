Superintendent: Arrest warrants issued charging Plymouth school employees, former administrator with failure to report sex abuse allegations

Arrest warrants have been issued for three current employees of Plymouth Center School and one former school administrator, according to the Plymouth Public Schools superintendent, who sent a letter about it to the families of students Tuesday.

The four employees allegedly failed to report allegations of sexual abuse and neglect of students by former teacher James Eschert, the letter Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone sent said.

The three current employees were placed on administrative leave last November when the school district first notified the Department of Children and Families of the alleged failure to report, Falcone wrote.

Plymouth Public School employees are mandated reporters whoare required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation.

Falcone said due to the pending criminal investigation, the school could not comment further on the arrest warrants.

“But I can assure you that we have fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families and Plymouth Police Department throughout their investigations,” he stated in the letter.

“As a school district, the safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and we affirm our commitment to protect our children and act in their best interest.”

Eschert was employed in the district from August 1998 to November 9, 2021. He taught second, third and fourth grades.

According to Eschert’s arrest warrant, Falcone told police that as soon as he was made aware of the allegations in 2021, he placed Eschert on administrative leave. Falcone later said the inappropriate conduct appeared to have been going on for years, and he “reported disgust that all of this may have been covered up,” according to Eschert’s arrest warrant.

The case involves Eschert’s alleged conduct with his fourth-grade female students, police said. Current Principal Angela Suffridge made a report to the state Department of Children and Families on Sept. 16, 2021 after a female student gave her a note outlining past alleged incidents with Eschert.

The note said he was “strange and weird” and had been touching girls “in a way he shouldn’t,” according to the warrant.

He allegedly touched girls inappropriately, took inappropriate photos, encouraged girls to sit on his lap and had them play under his desk while he sat there — blocking them from getting out, according to the arrest warrant detailing Eschert’s alleged crimes.

Another girl said Eschert would tell favored girls that they could sit on his lap in the back of the classroom, police said.

She told police he would touch her over her clothing to see if she was wearing a bra and once touched her underneath her bra, according to the warrant. He also rubbed her shoulders.

He allegedly encouraged girls to “decorate” underneath his desk while he sat there. As many as three girls would be under the desk while he sat there, the warrant said.

A parent who told police that she complained about Eschert’s hugging and touching the girls said the principal told her that a few other parents had made similar complaints, but Eschert was “a phenomenal teacher” and “that’s his way of teaching,” according to the warrant affidavit.

Police seized a Nikon with 26 inappropriate photos on it. Eschert allegedly took pictures of the young girls, including some up their skirts, according to the warrant affidavit.

Eschert was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor in January. He also faces a civil lawsuit filed by a former student in June of this year. According to court documents, the victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” alleged that she was sexually abused by Eschert during the 2017-18 school year.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Waterbury, names Eschert, the school’s former principal, Crystal Collins, the Town of Plymouth and the Board of Education as defendants in the litigation.

Information from Courant reporter Mike Mavredakis was used in this report.