Superintendent Brian White Sends A Letter On Jan. 1 About Covid

ESSEX, CHESTER, DEEP RIVER, CT — Superintendent of Region 4 School, Brian White, sent out a letter to parents and staff of Region 4 Schools, addressing the recent Covid-19 surge:



"Dear Staff and Families of the Chester, Deep River, Essex and Region 4 Schools,

Happy New Year! I hope you have all had some time to rest, relax and enjoy this holiday season. In response to the news about the surge in COVID-19 cases, I wanted to provide all of you with an update about the efforts underway to plan for our scheduled return to in-person schooling on Monday, January 3rd.

Late yesterday afternoon, superintendents received updated guidance from the State Department of Education about the operation of schools as we enter into this new phase of the virus. Today, I met with town and local health department officials from each of our communities, as well as members of my administrative team to interpret this new guidance. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with our full district leadership team, area superintendents and our local health districts to determine how to best proceed in light of the new guidance.

I will be sending out a detailed communication tomorrow afternoon, so that staff members and families know exactly what to expect as they prepare to return to school.

It will be critical that we do everything possible to keep our schools safe and open, and our communities healthy over the next several weeks.

Enjoy the last couple days of the holiday break.

Thank you as always for your support and partnership,

Brian J. White

Superintendent"

This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch