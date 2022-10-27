Superintendent calls for ‘crisis’ of violence to end after student shot near Gwinnett high school

We’re working to learn more about a shooting near a Gwinnett County school.

The GCPS superintendent confirms that one student from Norcross High School was shot Wednesday morning.

“It’s very sad. It’s a very sad situation,” said parent Jacora Brand.

Brand received the alert about the shooting on her phone just after six o’clock Wednesday evening.

“A lot of kids are dying and getting hurt at school,” said Brand. “It makes me nervous as a mom.”

School officials and Gwinnett County police aren’t saying much about what exactly happened, or the student’s condition.

In a recorded video statement, the GCPS superintendent said the district is working with police to find whoever’s responsible for this latest school-related shooting.

“We must and we will work together to solve this crisis,” said GCPS superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts.

The superintendent also indicated that the shooter may also be a student.

“Students involved in the shooting will be held accountable, including tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation,” said Watts.

While Brand’s daughter is not yet old enough to attend Norcross High, she says she was a student there herself in 2014, when the school was locked down because of a fight.

She says she’s learned to hold her daughter just a little tighter.

“Just give them an extra hug, just give them some extra love because unfortunately the way the world is going today, your child just needs to know that you love them,” said Brand.

Norcross High’s principal says school counselors will be ready to help any student who is struggling.

The school will also have extra school police on campus Thursday morning.

