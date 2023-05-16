New superintendent with ‘fresh eyes’ chosen to lead Manatee school district

Jason Wysong is expected to become the School District of Manatee County’s new superintendent this summer.

The School Board of Manatee County chose Wysong after a months-long search during a special meeting Tuesday morning. Board members said they were impressed with the educator’s experience, financial acumen and his detailed plan for the first 100 days on the job.

“(Wysong) is deeply intelligent. He is a careful decision-maker. He has held a deputy superintendent position … and I do believe that he understands the scope of the job, which is really important,” said School Board Member Gina Messenger.

Wysong has served as the deputy superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools since 2021. He also has a doctorate in education and previous experience working as an executive director of instruction excellence and strategic partnerships.

“I feel bad for Seminole because we’re taking one of their stars,” School Board member Cindy Spray said.

Last year, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders announced plans to retire when her contract expires June 30. Over the past few months, the district engaged in a hiring process that involved community surveys, public interviews and a community meet and greet.

Former School Board Member Charlie Kennedy speaks during public comment Tuesday, May 16, as the School District of Manatee County discusses hiring a new superintendent. The board voted to hire Jason Wysong from Seminole County Schools.

Following a 4-1 vote by the board, Choate called Wysong on Tuesday afternoon to extend the job offer. Choate, who cast the only vote against hiring choosing Wysong as superintendent, will begin contract negotiations with the candidate soon.

“He’s excited to get going,” Choate said of his conversation with Wysong. “He’s really excited to get to Manatee County and get to work.”

Jason Wysong chosen as superintendent

In a discussion that lasted more than three hours, school board members agreed that Saunder’s replacement should be a powerful leader who is capable of providing the district’s 50,000 students with a quality education while supporting teachers and support staff.

“Our decision today will have a direct impact on the continued success of Manatee County Public Schools,” Choate said.

Twenty-seven people applied for the job, which had been narrowed down to three finalists: Wysong, Scott J. Schneider, chief of schools in Duval County, and Doug Wagner, deputy superintendent of operations for the School District of Manatee County.

“I think Mr. Wysong is the best total package we can pick today,” said School Board Member Richard Tatem.

Board members also touted Wysong’s perspective as an outsider coming from a different school district.

“We need change,” said Spray. “A great deal of change? Not so much maybe, but we do need fresh eyes in here. A different perspective.”

According to his resume, Wysong spent seven years as a social studies teacher before transitioning into school administration roles. He has over 23 years of experience in Florida schools.

Wysong’s application also came with glowing endorsements from leaders of the Seminole County School District.

“As sad as it will be to lose Dr. Wysong in SCPS, I know that he is a driven achiever, and this will be a tremendous opportunity for personal and professional growth,” Seminole School Board Chair Kristine Kraus wrote in a letter of recommendation, which also gave Wysong credit for encouraging STEM education, creating a hybrid model in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding student career programs.

“His passion for ensuring that every student has a high-quality education is paired with a work ethic that drives his team to deliver on that mission,” wrote Seminole Superintendent Serita Beamon.

Manatee weighs other superintendent finalists

As they debated the pros and cons of the finalists, Wysong stood out from Wagner and Schneider.

School board members said Schneider had the right level of experience, but they could not ignore the “cloud” of scandal at Duval County Public Schools. The district is in turmoil as former Manatee Superintendent Diana Greene is set to step down from her job after state education officials say she failed to report teacher misconduct.

“The concern with Mr. Schneider is what’s going on in Duval County. There’s no ifs, and or buts about it,” Choate said. “The cloud is, of course, Duval.”

In a recent Duval School Board meeting, the board voted to approve a separation agreement allowing Greene to step down from her position in early June. Greene served most recently as Manatee’s superintendent from 2015 to 2018.

“Let whatever’s playing out in Duval play out. Is it over? I have indication that it might not be,” said Spray, suggesting that there could be more fallout to come from the Duval scandal.

School Board Member Gina Messenger and Choate both said Wagner, who has served over 22 years with the Manatee School District, would be their top choice.

“If you’re looking for the promise of solid, continuous improvement, I think that’s Mr. Wagner,” said Messenger, who said she preferred the internal candidate who already knows the district.

Other board members said they appreciated Wagner’s institutional knowledge, but they favored Wysong who had more responsibilities in his deputy superintendent role in Seminole.

“I would trust Mr. Wagner with my life. He is absolutely a wonderful man,” said School Board Member Mary Foreman. “I just don’t want to see him as superintendent.”

Wysong is expected to begin July 1 after shadowing Saunders throughout June. His employment contract is subject to the school board’s approval at a future public meeting. A date for that vote has not been determined.

