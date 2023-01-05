Superintendent: Man arrested after boarding Greater Johnstown school bus

Jan. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An adult man is in custody after allegedly boarding a Greater Johnstown School District bus without permission on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Superintendent Amy Arcurio confirmed the incident Wednesday evening.

"We were made aware by a substitute bus driver that students alerted her while en route to our high school that an individual boarded the bus and was not a student," Arcurio told The Tribune-Democrat in a written statement.

"The driver alerted us and our school resource officer was there to meet the bus and apprehend the individual immediately.

"He was arrested and is currently being held at the Cambria County Prison."

Arcurio complimented the personnel who handled the situation.

"We are extremely thankful for the bus driver's awareness of the situation and how to respond, our students' ability to make the driver aware and the quick action of our school resource officer, Officer Don Hess," Arcurio said.

"As unsettling as the situation was, we are pleased that our safety procedures worked well and kept our students safe from harm."

WJAC-TV identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ivan Miranda. He faces charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a school bus and stalking, according to an article at wjactv.com.