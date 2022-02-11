Superintendent: No stabbing at Lewiston High School

Feb. 11—LEWISTON — Superintendent Jake Langlais sent a notice to parents Thursday assuring them there had not been a stabbing at Lewiston High School.

On Wednesday, the mother of a 14-year-old injured in a Tuesday night brawl said the conflict stemmed from an earlier altercation that involved a stabbing at a school bathroom. She later said her son had intervened before anyone was stabbed.

In his statement, Langlais sought to assure the public none of the recent altercations at the high school involved weapons.

"We have worked with school administration, witnesses, and followed up with suspects and students involved in the incident from earlier this week," he wrote. "There has not been any report of or indication of any weapon — knife or otherwise."

After a story about the Tuesday night brawl at the River Valley apartment complex was published Wednesday in the Sun Journal, Langlais said word spread quickly on social media and elsewhere that there had been a stabbing at the high school. Several people contacted the school to ask if the report were true.

In his statement, Langlais wrote that the school is taking steps to combat violence at schools, including disciplinary hearings, criminal charges when appropriate and suspension or expulsion of students involved in fights.

"I do see this as an opportunity to remind everyone that any violence in our community is unacceptable," Langlais wrote. "We are all responsible to some extent for the collective strength to maintain high expectations for our public spaces and the interactions. There is no room for violence in school."

Two students — a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old — were hurt Tuesday night after they were reportedly jumped by a gang of teens at the apartment complex on Strawberry Avenue. The 14-year-old suffered injuries to his neck, broken teeth and other wounds, according to his mother. He was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and later to a Portland hospital.

Story continues

The boy's mother said he was recovering Thursday. It had been determined, she said, his neck was not broken, which had been a concern when he was first hospitalized.

Details of the 18-year-old's injuries were not available Thursday, although none of them was considered life-threatening.

In his statement, Langlais wrote that five students have been suspended this school year.

"Expulsions are the most severe of consequences," he wrote, "but I can assure you that the full range of interventions are available and being used by (Lewiston Public Schools) leadership to protect our schools from recurring violence."