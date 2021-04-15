Superintendent: Norwich school lockdown was precaution

Apr. 15—The secondary school campus at Norwich City School District was placed under secure lockdown Wednesday, April 14, following a violent domestic incident about four miles south on state Route 12 and the reported presence of a suspicious person near the school entrance that was ultimately found to be unrelated to the domestic incident.

New York State Police responded to a reported domestic incident between three people at Fred's Inn in the town of Norwich shortly after 10 a.m., according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

An investigation revealed that two people were assaulted with a sharp object and transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released, according to Dembinska.

The nature of the injuries, whether the result of stabbing, slashing or other means, remains unclear. The weapon has not been identified.

At around the same time, an "unidentifiable non-school aged male" was seen "fraternizing" with both middle and high school students during arrival, according to a statement from district Superintendent Scott Ryan.

Rumors had also reached the district that the suspect in the domestic incident had fled north, Ryan said. "As you can imagine, staff began connecting the two incidents, resulting in a district lockdown."

Rumors that a suspect fled the scene were not confirmed by troopers.

The Norwich Police Department was contacted and secured the secondary school campus "within seconds," according to Ryan. Upon further consultation with police, all campuses are believed to be "safe to resume all activity" as of around 3 p.m.

"As always, your kids are our priority," Ryan concluded. "Please help me make sure the right information is shared when posted."

The investigation into the domestic incident is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident, according to Dembinska.

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.