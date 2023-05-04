New superintendent one step away from coming to Phenix City Schools after split vote

Five months after the search reopened for a new superintendent of Phenix City Schools, a split Board of Education has narrowed its list of four finalists to one candidate.

In a 4-3 vote Thursday, a majority of the board decided to enter contract negotiations with Janet Sherrod of Northport, Alabama. Sherrod is executive director of learning support for Tuscaloosa City Schools.

After a closed session of approximately 15 minutes, the board invited the public back into the meeting. Katrina Collier-Long made the motion to select Sherrod. Elliott Patrick seconded the motion.

Without any discussion about the motion among the board members, Collier-Long, Elliott, board chair Yolaunda Daniel and Florence Bellamy voted yes. Brady Baird, KeAnthony Brooks and Jonathan Taylor voted no.

In March, the PCBOE announced its schedule of public interviews to be held in April with Sherrod and these three other finalists:

Elgin Dixon of Dublin, Georgia. Dixon is a retired superintendent of Twiggs County Public Schools in Jefferson, Georgia.

Don McPherson of Cullman, Alabama. McPherson is a consultant for the Walker County Board of Education in Jasper, Alabama. He previously was superintendent of the Coffee County Schools System in Elba, Alabama.

Nathan Walters of Phenix City. Walters is operations director for Phenix City Schools.

The PCBOE reopened its superintendent search in December. A week after selecting Huntsville City Schools deputy superintendent Clarence Sutton Jr., the board announced he had decided not to become the next leader of PCS as they failed to agree on a contract.

Darrell Seldon, the PCS assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, has been the school system’s interim superintendent since Randy Wilkes ended his eight-year tenure June 30 to lead a new school system in Alabama. The Orange Beach Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Wilkes on June 7 to be the Gulf Coast resort city’s first superintendent.