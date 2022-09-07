Superintendent, police: Greater Johnstown students face disciplinary action after fight at football game

Sep. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Several Greater Johnstown students involved in an Aug. 26 altercation outside a home football game at Trojan Stadium have been charged and are making their way through the district's disciplinary system, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.

"We cannot predict the behavior of our students however we can clearly follow the processes we have in place to ensure that we act swiftly and implement the consequence regarding such behavior with the hope that the message is conveyed throughout the student body that this behavior will not to be tolerated," Arcurio said.

The physical altercation began with two students outside of the stadium but quickly grew to six involved in the fight.

Football fans leaving the game after that night's football game was postponed due to weather discovered the altercation, gathered around and would not disperse when asked to do so by school resource officers and security guards.

That led to Johnstown police being called for backup to help break up the crowd.

Charges were filed by school resource officers related to the incident.

Two of the juveniles involved in the fight were charged with riot and disorderly conduct while two others were charged with disorderly conduct, Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller said.

Each of the students and their parents must participate in a stipulation agreement conference with GJSD leadership that allows them to avoid expulsion, but will be prevented from returning to class.

Instead, they're enrolled in the Greater Johnstown cyber school for a time, although parents can request an expulsion meeting in front of the school board in which they can bring their own legal counsel.

Arcurio said most of the conferences have been completed, with one parent requesting a full hearing.

She addressed the situation during her report at Tuesday's board meeting — as well as reports of the football team's rowdy behavior at the middle school prior to classes starting this term.

Arcurio said during the second week of football camp — Aug. 15 through Aug. 19 — the students were responsible for breaking a few chairs and window blinds at the school.

That led to the cancellation of the rest of the camp and the team being held responsible for the cost of damages.

"They did not take care of the space that was loaned to them," Arcurio said.

She added that discipline for these actions was provided by the coaching staff.

Arcurio said this was another example of the district leadership acting swiftly and leveling consequences for frowned upon actions.