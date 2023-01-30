Superintendent: Westmont Hilltop High School dismissing students, staff early because of threat

Jan. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A threat found taped to an exterior door at Westmont Hilltop High School on Monday has led to an early dismissal of students and staff.

"We're working with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and Upper Yoder Township and West Hills Regional police to get this taken care of as fast as possible," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.

The note was discovered around 8 a.m., according to information sent to parents.

As a result and through collaboration with the district attorney's office, the high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. under police supervision.

The Cambria County Detective Bureau and Upper Yoder and West Hills police departments are investigating the incident.

Parent pick-up students and those that drove to school are being transported by bus to the elementary school reunification site for parent pick-up.

Student drivers can pick up their vehicles between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday.

School officials advise parents not to arrive at the high school as they will not be permitted onto the grounds and that learners have access to their cellphones to update their families.

Anyone with information on the threat should contact the Upper Yoder Police Department at 814-255-6227.

This is the third threat in the past month to area schools.

A Ferndale Area High School student was charged after making threats of violence against Conemaugh Valley High School students and parents earlier this month.

Greater Johnstown High School also received two threats, back-to-back, on Jan. 16 and 17 that led to cancellation of classes in the entire district for the following days.

Two Greater Johnstown students were charged for those incidents.

Richland School District administrators and Richland Police Department also jointly investigated an alleged threat Jan. 23.

That report was deemed to be unfounded.