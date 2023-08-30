Superintendent: Westmont Hilltop School District increases security after accused teen walks away from treatment facility

Aug. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Safety precautions were put in place on Wednesday at Westmont Hilltop School District after administrators were notified the juvenile responsible for threats earlier this year "walked away from a treatment facility outside the area."

"Although the facility is located outside the county and there is no indication of danger, we are taking additional safety precautions out of an abundance of caution," Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a parent notification.

Cambria County authorities are working with law enforcement in the unnamed area of the treatment facility to locate the juvenile.

Until that time, district officials are keeping communication lines open with local and county agencies to ensure the response is appropriate, Mitchell said.

"We are hopeful that law enforcement will be able to apprehend the juvenile as quickly as possible," he added.

In February, a juvenile female was charged after posting a threat at Westmont high school and another note at the elementary school days later that resulted in canceled classes and an increased police presence in the district.

The unnamed individual, who was 14 at the time, was apprehended in the early morning hours of Feb. 6 after leaving the message at the elementary and damaging school property.

She was allegedly in possession of a firearm when arrested.

In June, she was sentenced in Cambria County court to juvenile probation and to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to the school district.