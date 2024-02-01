Superintendent William Harbron retiring after 2024-25: 'Dover's been good to me'

DOVER — Superintendent of schools William Harbron will retire after the 2024-25 school year and the city School Board will begin its search for his replacement in the fall.

“Dover’s been good to me,” Harbron said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been a great learning experience, and I still have this year and next year that I want to contribute to. I don’t think I can, I know I can.”

Serving as SAU 11’s leader since the 2017-18 academic year, Harbron has served 50 years in education and will retire after eight years working as Dover’s superintendent.

“I have really enjoyed working in Dover,” he said. “It’s been an excellent experience for me, but I also feel like there’s other things I want to do in my future. If nothing else, I want to spend more time with my grandchildren.”

In December, Harbron notified the School Board of his intention to retire after next school year, according to School Board chairperson Robin Trefethen.

“I think he has been a fantastic asset to our school district. I’ve worked closely with him for about two and a half years now. I started interacting with him in more detail when I first ran for the School Board,” she said. “He’s been a valuable resource in helping myself and some of the other School Board members who were newer to the board get up to speed and learn about things. He led us through the pandemic and brought us through that and those crazy circumstances. We look forward to working with him for another year and a half.”

Harbron replaced former superintendent Elaine Arbour before the 2017-18 school year. Arbour went on to become the superintendent of the Rivendell Interstate School District in Orford, New Hampshire.

Last spring, as Harbron weighed his future, he signed a one-year deal to stay through 2023-24. The superintendent has yet to sign the new one-year deal that would keep him through 2024-25, though he and the School Board expect to finalize that agreement this spring.

UNH President Dean: In-state tuition to increase; all departments hit by personnel cuts

What Dover will look for in next superintendent

Trefethen expects the School Board to finalize a superintendent search committee in the coming months and for the process to replace Harbron to begin this fall. The yet-to-be-formed committee will search for candidates with prior school administrative experience, preferably with a resumé that includes managing a school system similar in size to Dover.

“We would want someone who is in alignment with the ideas and the direction that we want to take the schools … We’ll rely on him as well for his insight and support during the process. He’s started conversations already for what that will look like,” she said of Harbron.

The district will hire a superintendent search consulting firm, she added.

For his next steps upon retiring from Dover, Harbron anticipates possibly finding work in educational coaching or consulting.

“The boards that I've worked with here have been excellent because they stay focused on students. They trust their leadership teams and they trust their teachers, and that speaks volumes to people in the district,” he said. “This board is the reason I came. I know there's been changes on the board, but the first time I met the board that hired me, I was impressed with who they were and the value they placed on students.”

“This has not been an easy decision because this is something I’ve done for a long time, but then at some point you see that the right things are in place,” Harbron said. “I’m going into 2024-25 and seeing it’s something that can be built upon.”

Before retiring, the superintendent hopes to help further the district’s work on its strategic, communication and equity plans.

“I just feel very good about the district,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover schools Superintendent William Harbron retiring after 2024-25