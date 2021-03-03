Superior apartment manager accused of stealing $5,000 in quarters

Maria Lockwood, Superior Telegram, Wis.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—A town of Oakland woman who allegedly failed to deposit more than $5,000 worth of quarters from laundry machines at apartments she managed made her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Feb. 4.

Amanda Lynn Cooksey, 38, faces one felony theft charge. She waived the time limits for her preliminary hearing at a Feb. 12 status conference. A $5,000 signature bond was set for Cooksey, and she was ordered not to have contact with her former employer, Catholic Charities Bureau.

The fact that the laundry machine money was not being deposited came to light after a former maintenance worker at one of the properties Cooksey manages was charged with theft and obstructing an officer for allegedly staging a burglary at the apartments.

Cooksey told Officer Jonathan Marchiori that collecting quarters from laundry machines at apartments in Douglas and St. Louis counties was part of her job, but she had not been depositing the coins in the bank for about a year, according to the criminal complaint.

She reportedly emptied the machines after hours and didn't deposit the coins during the day. When asked why, Cooksey said it was because she was pressed for time and because she was an idiot, the complaint said.

The town of Oakland woman told the officer that she kept the quarters in boxes in her garage because they weighed her car down. She said she knew what she did was wrong, but she never intended to steal or spend the money, according to the criminal complaint.

Several containers of coins were collected from Cooksey's garage in Oakland, including some that were so heavy they required two officers to carry, the complaint said. A trash bag full of quarters was collected from the maintenance office of apartments she managed in Duluth, and additional coins were found at a Superior apartment complex. The total amount collected was $5,381.80, according to the criminal complaint.

The theft charge, a class H felony, carries a maximum penalty of six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Cooksey's next court appearance was set for Wednesday, March 10.

Recommended Stories

  • Man vanishes in attempt to swim after boat he lost control of, presumed dead

    A man vanished and is presumed to have drowned after losing control of his boat and attempting to swim after it as it floated away. The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico when the Pascagoula Police Department say their Marine Patrol Division found an unmanned fishing vessel in the Yazoo Bayou across from The Point Pier. Officers subsequently took control of the unmanned boat and were able to pull it ashore before conducting a cursory investigation.

  • Military convoy in fatal crash near Camp Pendleton

    Authorities said five trucks from the California base have been involved in a crash, which killed a Navy service member

  • 'My Heart Got Ripped Out': Florida Pet Shop Has 150 Birds Worth $75K Stolen

    A thief from the town of Davie in South Florida has stolen more than 150 birds allegedly worth around $75,000. The suspect broke into The Birdhouse pet store by cutting a hole in its roof, ABC 7 reports. ﻿ “My heart got ripped out… they take everything away from me, last 15 years I put my work,” the store's owner, Charlie Hong, told WPLG Local 10.

  • Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to face questioning from prosecutors and the prospect of charges that could carry a three-year prison term. The plane carrying U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were extradited by U.S. authorities on Monday, landed at Tokyo's Narita airport, and the two men were escorted on to waiting police buses, according to a Reuters witness. The Taylors will not be indicted immediately, but will likely face charges after an investigation is concluded.

  • How can we make washing machines last?

    Sweden is trying to encourage consumers to repair household items like washing machines.

  • Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia

    Kentucky firefighter Eddie Stacy was turning his firetruck around in the dark while responding to storm damage when he noticed a tiny light coming from the flooded Red River. “We don’t do too much training on this water rescue,” Stacy said. Heavy thunderstorms pounded parts of Appalachia on Sunday and Monday, sending rivers out of their banks and leading to multiple water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said.

  • 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

    An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the U.S. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The Massachusetts men, who have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

  • Crisis-hit New York Governor Cuomo faces loss of pandemic emergency powers

    The New York legislature plans to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of coronavirus emergency powers, lawmakers said on Tuesday, following admissions the governor's office withheld data about the COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents. Cuomo faces mounting crises and investigations both over the nursing home scandal and accusations of sexual harassment by two women who worked for him. A senior aide to Cuomo last month admitted the governor's office withheld requested death toll data, angering state lawmakers over what they perceived as a cover-up.

  • In year of pandemic, unrest, state issues record number of gun permits

    A record number of Minnesotans received permits to carry a handgun last year, a surge that came in a year that brought anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic slowdown and rioting in the Twin Cities after the police killing of George Floyd. The state issued 96,554 permits to carry a handgun in 2020, compared to 51,404 permits the year before. Of those who received a permit last year, ...

  • Jason Sudeikis’ incoherent, existential Golden Globes speech summed up the awards perfectly

    If the Globes could have been condensed to a single GIF – if only! – it would be of Don Cheadle, desperately whirring his arms in the air, signalling to poor Jason Sudeikis to wrap it up, please, for the love of God, so we can all get off Zoom and go to bed. The moment came as Jason Sudeikis accepted his much-deserved Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series Award for Ted Lasso, in which he plays an utterly inexperienced American football coach hired to train a professional soccer team in England. Dressed in a tie-dye green and white hoodie, which he later said was from his sister’s dance studio, Sudeikis began to stutter and stall like an anxious Ford Focus revving up for its driving test. “This is nuts,” were the words Sudeikis finally expunged from his mouth, all the while clutching a vape and trying not to look up in case Eugene Levy’s icily patient smile froze him in his tracks. Sudeikis then proceeded to tell the Globes that he rejected the “premise” of his own award, because of Leo Tolstoy’s parable The Three Questions, which he’d been reading to his precocious six-year-old son, Otis. “It has these three questions. When’s the best time to do things? What’s the right thing to do? And then who’s the most important one? That last question, who’s the most important one, is whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”

  • Guatemala begins reshaping court; corruption concerns grow

    Guatemala’s Congress began reshaping the country’s highest court Tuesday, selecting a new magistrate and an alternate in decisions that could have grave consequences for the battle against corruption and impunity. In an initial vote Tuesday, current magistrate Dina Ochoa received a majority of votes (101 of 160 lawmakers), putting her on a path to a likely second consecutive term. Ochoa has been criticized for decisions to protect a fugitive judge accused of corruption and to eject the United Nations anti-corruption mission, known as CICIG.

  • New Group Now Patrolling Oakland Chinatown to Protect Fellow Asian Americans

    A new foot patrol group has been created in the Chinatown neighborhood of Oakland, California to protect Asian Americans from further violence. For weeks, an increase in anti-Asian incidents has been reported across the country, sparking solidarity protests and community initiatives. In Oakland’s Chinatown alone, at least 20 attacks were recorded before February, including the assault of a 91-year-old man who was shoved to the ground.

  • Teen in Arkansas school shooting in 'extremely critical' condition, suspect in custody

    Police correct earlier report of boy's death, say hospital provided "erroneous information."

  • Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

    Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

  • ‘Poaching spree’ gets man banned from hunting in 48 states, Colorado officials say

    He was also ordered to pay a $4,600 fine and sentenced to six months in prison, officials said.

  • Aretha Franklin’s estate settles with IRS over $7.8M tax debt

    According to multiple reports, Aretha Franklin’s estate has settled it’s $7.8M tax debt with the IRS. Back in 2018, The Detroit News reported that Franklin owed more than $6.3M in back taxes when she passed. According to Franklin’s estate, however, at least $3M was already paid before she died.

  • White House withdraws Neera Tanden’s nomination as OMB Director in row over tweets

    She had received bipartisan opposition in Senate over past tweets

  • Senate confirms Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

    The Senate voted 95-4 on Tuesday to confirm labor economist Cecilia Rouse to chair the Council of Economic Advisers for the Biden administration.Why it matters: Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, is the first Black person and fourth woman to lead the organization, which is responsible for advising the president on domestic and international economic policy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Rouse served on the CEA under President Obama and on President Clinton's National Economic Council.Rouse joined former Fed chair Ben Bernanke in signing a letter last June that argued for a fiscal response covering the expected $16 trillion output gap expected over the next 10 years. The bottom line: Rouse's confirmation is crucial, as she'll lead Biden's economic team to help with the crisis caused by the pandemic. Roughly 10 million Americans are still out of work compared to pre-pandemic times and the economic burden has worsened inequality.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

    As Bolivia struggled late last year to secure deals with large drug firms to supply COVID-19 vaccines, the incoming president, Luis Arce, turned to Russia for help. By the end of December, Bolivia clinched its first major COVID-19 vaccine deal, with enough shots for some 20% of the population. The first Sputnik V doses arrived in the country in late January, just as virus cases were spiking.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president