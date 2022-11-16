Superior councilor resigns after sending 'inappropriate' messages

Nov. 16—SUPERIOR — Warren Bender resigned from the Superior City Council effective Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the request of the mayor following a police investigation into messages sent by the former councilor to an unidentified woman.

According to the Superior Police Department report, Assistant Chief John Kiel received an email from City Attorney Frog Prell concerning messages Bender sent to a woman. Councilor Tylor Elm received an anonymous message that included screenshots of a message from a man who said he was the woman's husband, as well as messages to the woman with Bender's Facebook profile photo on them.

Mayor Jim Paine said he first learned of the messages after the Oct. 4 council meeting while talking to Councilor Nicholas Ledin.

In a statement to police, Paine said he had spoken to the couple.

"She seemed to be confused, upset and possibly embarrassed," Paine stated. "She did not want people to believe that she had encouraged this behavior in any way. She wanted the behavior to stop. Her husband was angry and not only wanted the behavior to stop but seemed to want some form of consequences for Mr. Bender."

Paine told police the couple didn't know Bender.

The mayor described the messages as "inappropriate," but not explicit. Messages included in the police report show Bender stating that the woman was "quite attractive" and repeatedly urged her to meet him.

"She told me she thought the messages were inappropriate and they were unwanted, but she said she never replied to him," Kiel stated in his report.

The woman told police she had accepted a friend request from Bender on Facebook because they had mutual friends on the platform. However, she said she never replied to him when the messages started in mid-September.

According to the mayor's statement and the police report, the woman was reluctant to participate in the police investigation unless the messages started again. The investigation concluded Oct. 11.

"Over the past month, I have given the Superior Police Department all of the information I have about Mr. Bender's recent actions," Paine said. "At the conclusion of their investigation, I spoke with Mr. Bender. While not all of the facts are clear, I urged him to consider the best interests of the city and his constituents. I then requested and received his resignation from the City Council."

In a memo dated Monday, Nov. 14, addressed to the mayor and City Clerk Camila Ramos, Bender stated he had faced both physical and mental health challenges in recent years and would resign to seek the help he needs.

"To those who have been negatively affected by my inadvertent actions, I accept responsibility and I emphatically apologize," Bender wrote. "Again, I will be seeking the proper help that I need in a sincere effort to remain a respected and proactive citizen of Superior."

No charges have been filed in the matter, according to online court records.

The City Council will decide what will happen to Bender's seat, but the matter was not on the council's Tuesday agenda.