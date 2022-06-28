Superior Court denies post-sentence motion for Johnstown man

Jun. 28—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A post-sentence motion for relief by a Johnstown man in relation to his sentence for his involvement in a robbery and a shooting in two separate incidents has been denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Darryl Thomas, 33, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault and receiving stolen property in August 2020 in the two cases and was sentenced to 42 to 120 months in a state correctional institution.

The court issued an order and opinion Monday, denying a petition by Thomas — who filed for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA), which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Thomas' petition questioned whether the PCRA court made a mistake in finding that Thomas entered a valid guilty plea where Thomas claims that plea counsel never explained the plea agreement and that he was unaware of the applicable sentencing guidelines, and counsel failed to present a pre-sentence investigation report to the court.

In a written opinion, the Superior Court denied Thomas's claims based on documentation he submitted to the court for review.

Thomas also claimed that the trial court made a mistake in denying his PCRA petition in regards to his request that his plea counsel failed to file a number of post-sentence motions that he requested.

The opinion stated that Thomas' claim had no merit as there was no proof he requested a direct appeal.

Thomas' final claim for relief was that his credit for time served was not being awarded.

The court denied the claim as the court is not the proper venue to handle the recalculation of time served.