Superior Court judge grants release to Peabody officer

Aug. 15—SALEM — One day after a Lynn District Court judge ordered that a Peabody police officer be held without bail while he awaits trial on charges that he broke into an estranged girlfriend's home in Lynn while on duty Wednesday morning, a Salem Superior Court judge agreed to release the officer.

James Festa, 45, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody force, will be required to remain confined to his Saugus home, monitored by a GPS bracelet that will send an alert if he goes near the woman's home, Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman ordered Friday afternoon.

That release, however, will not happen until Monday, when Festa will be brought to Lynn District Court to have the bracelet put on.

Neyman's decision came over the objection of a prosecutor.

"This is a case where we have to protect the victim," said assistant district attorney Meg Morrissey during Friday's hearing. "The victim does not grasp the seriousness of the situation ... this is a case where she needs protection," from what she described as Festa's "uncontrollable" behavior.

Morrissey was responding to suggestions by Festa's lawyer, Peter Marano, and the woman's divorce attorney, Grace Edwards, that she does not want Festa in custody, only an order that he stay away from her.

"She tells me the incident was blown out of proportion," Edwards told the judge. "She wishes for him to be released."

The woman told police the two had been in a three-year relationship, but Festa was unwilling to accept that she wanted to end the relationship. When she did not respond to his messages on Wednesday, Festa allegedly broke into the home through a rear basement window and up some stairs, where he demanded she let him into the living area.

She also said Festa had previously shown up at her home in Lynn while he was on duty, and more recently, had broken items in the home, though she said there had been no violence.

Morrissey told the judge the end of a relationship is often the most dangerous time for potential victims of domestic violence.

Marano, meanwhile, focused on Festa's safety, raising concerns that his client, who prior to becoming a police officer worked in the state court system, is at risk from inmates he helped put in jail if he remains in custody.

Festa has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Police seized his service weapon, badge, gun belt and license to carry.

Neyman ordered Festa to have no contact with his estranged girlfriend and that he not try to relay any messages to her through others.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

