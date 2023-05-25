Superior Court judge holds The Californian in contempt of court for refusing to turn over unpublished notes

May 24—A Kern County Superior Court judge held The Californian in contempt of court Wednesday after the newspaper did not turn over unpublished notes as ordered. The Californian is seeking to appeal this decision.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe served a subpoena to The Californian requesting audio, video and notes created by this reporter when interviewing inmate Sebastian Parra at the Lerdo Justice Facility. Blythe represents Parra's co-defendent Robert Roberts, and both men are accused in the August shooting death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez ruled on May 10 that Blythe can have this reporter's notes because the notes could possibly exonerate Roberts and are therefore integral to his defense. The Californian published a story of this reporter's interview with Parra and argued in court everything of consequence would be in the story.

After Rodriguez's ruling, The Californian sought emergency appellate review of the order. However, the Fifth District Court of Appeal denied the newspaper's request, saying it was premature and the paper must first be held in contempt before the panel of judges considered the matter.

During a hearing Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles held The Californian in contempt and stayed the order to turn over notes for 10 days.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.