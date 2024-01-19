Superior court judge to represent Augusta area on Georgia Commission on Family Violence

An Augusta judge with extensive experience prosecuting and adjudicating family violence cases has been named to a Georgia commission tasked with helping end family violence.

Superior Court Judge Ashley Weight of the Augusta Judicial Circuit has accepted an appointment from Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the vacant District 10 seat on the state Commission on Family Violence, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Wright, 56, became the Augusta circuit's district attorney in 2008. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed her to her judgeship in 2017 after she resigned to serve out the term of retiring Superior Court Judge David Roper.

The governor's office cited Wright's experience both as a prosecutor and judge, often finding out-of-the-box sentencing solutions for defendants through the felony Drug, Mental Wellness and Veteran’s Treatment Court she implemented for the Augusta circuit.

“Both as a DA and as a judge, I have seen the long-term challenges that so many families face, and it can be heart-breaking,” she said in a 2017 interview for the alumni publication for her undergraduate alma mater, Randolph-Macon College.

Wright earned her law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. She has served on the Judicial Nominating Committee and the State Bar Committee on Criminal Justice Reform, and is a past president of the District Attorneys Association of Georgia.

Other Augusta appointees to the Commission on Family Violence have included Richmond County State Court Judge E. John Flythe, appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2012.

The Georgia General Assembly created the commission in 1992 to develop a comprehensive plan to rid the state of domestic violence.

