Superior Court judge says system failed defendant who was promised shorter prison term

Donovann Hall testifies in Superior Court in July 2014. A Superior Court judge on Tuesday found that the state did not honor an agreement prosecutors made with Hall to serve a shorter time than three other triple-murder defendants because of his cooperation with prosecutors. STEVE SZYDLOWSKI/THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge has decided to cancel a plea of no contest that underpins a Providence man's life prison term for his involvement in a 2012 triple murder.

Judge Susan E. McGuirl's decision, issued Tuesday, provides post-conviction relief to the 28-year-old inmate who helped prosecutors as they brought cases against three other defendants charged in the killings.

The consequence of McGuirl's decision is that it gives Donovann Hall another chance to defend himself.

McGuirl found that the system failed Hall when he pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree murder before Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg in 2014.

Hall cooperated and pleaded no contest at the hearing because he was promised he would serve less prison time than any of the three other defendants, says McGuirl's decision.

But Hall's lawyer did not tell Thunberg about the promise, says the decision.

And one of the other defendants, Quandell Husband, ended up with a prison term totaling 30 years while another man, Timothy DeBritto, received a prison term of 40 years.

Hall's testimony helped prosecutors secure a guilty verdict against the man who shot the three victims in a housing complex off Admiral Street near the North Providence boundary on July 30, 2012, says the decision.

Russell Burrell's sentence included six consecutive life terms, to be served consecutively.

Hall entered a plea of no contest only six days after his arrest in 2013.

In 2015, Thunberg sentenced him to three life sentences to be served concurrently. The sentence did allow Hall a chance for parole. Also, it was within a range that prosecutors promised to recommend for him in exchange for his testimony against the other defendants.

But McGuirl has decided the sentence did did not honor another promise: Hall and his lawyer had been assured, orally, that he would receive less prison time than the other defendants.

Hall would say that he "was told by a member of the RI Attorney General's office that … I would be getting the 'best deal of all those charged,' and that this was the lowest that any sentence would go," said McGuirl's decision.

One of Hall's lawyers, Robert McNelis, said Tuesday that the prosecutor was Assistant Attorney General James Baum.McNelis identified Hall's defense attorney as William Dimitri.

"It is the opinion of this court that the state, through its prosecutor, should not make promises to a defendant in order to obtain cooperation and the not comply with that commitment," says McGuirl's decision.

Brian Hodge, a spokesman for Attorney General Peter Neronha, said the office is reviewing the decision.

Hall's other lawyer, Terry McEnaney, said he is pleased by the ruling but more work needs to be done.

McEnaney said he saw Hall at the Adult Correctional Institutions on Tuesday, and that he was quite emotional.

The killings took the lives of Michael Martin, Damien Colon and Shameeka Barros in an apartment in the Arbor Glen housing complex.

