Superior Court upholds Cambria court denial of request for new trial by man convicted of assaulting police chief

Oct. 18—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state prison inmate had his post-sentence motions in his case denied Monday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which upheld the decision of a Cambria County judge concerning a man who was convicted of assaulting a local police chief.

Austin Michael Yannella, 25, filed post sentence motions in his case earlier this year in an effort to directly appeal his case to the Superior Court in hopes of obtaining a new trial.

Yannella was convicted last October in a jury trial on two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of simple assault and resisting arrest in a jury trial. He was also found guilty of two summary traffic offenses by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

He was later sentenced to 90 to 180 months of incarceration and is currently serving his sentence in SCI-Mahanoy in Schuylkill County.

Yannella presented to two issues to the superior court:

—Whether Bernstein unreasonably denied Yannella a continuance of jury selection and trial, when he requested additional time to review evidence and confer with counsel prior to the selection process.

—Whether Bernstein abused her discretion in refusing to admit the entire body camera video recorded by the officer, and only admitted the portion selected by the Commonwealth, thereby depriving the jury of the complete depiction of the events underlying Yannella's criminal charges.

In an opinion issued by the Superior Court, the claims were denied as the court deemed they did not merit relief.

Yannella was arrested in July 2021 after he was pulled over in a Sheetz parking lot in Patton for a traffic incident. Police said he became irate, clenched his fist and pulled a gun on Chief Travis Schilling.

During the trial, Schilling testified that he pulled his Taser after the defendant clenched his fist. He said that Yannella then allegedly pulled a .22 caliber revolver from his waistband and put it to his side.

According to Schilling, Yannella then raised his other arm and advised the officer that he was going to have to kill him, and that was when Schilling deployed his Taser.

Schilling, who has been an officer for 20 years, said that the situation caused him to reach out to a program for officers involved in high-intensity incidents. Three weeks before the trial, Schilling was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.

Officers from Carrolltown Borough and Hastings Borough testified that they heard Schilling's voice over the radio and began to head toward the Patton Sheetz to assist him even before 911 dispatchers called for assistance.

The two officers who testified were familiar with Schilling and noted that they could tell by his voice over the radio that he needed assistance.

A witness to the incident testified that she had feared for the officer's safety and had her own weapon ready if needed to intervene.