Superior court upholds Cambria decision in 2017 drug case

Dec. 13—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A post-sentence motion for relief by a Johnstown man in relation to his sentence for his involvement in a heroin distribution ring has been denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, upholding a Cambria County judge's decision.

The court issued an order and opinion Friday denying a petition by Ryan D. Baumgardner, 46, of Johnstown. He was one of 33 people named in a 15-page grand jury report that detailed the workings of a ring that reportedly operated out of Johnstown and Pittsburgh from September 2015 through March 2016.

Agents from the state Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, FBI, Cambria County Drug Task Force and local police departments said the drug operation distributed $2.7 million in heroin in 13 months.

Baumgardner was sentenced by Cambria Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to nine to 18 years in state prison in 2017 after he was found guilty by a jury of multiple drug-related charges.

Baumgardner filed a petition earlier this year for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Dubbed "Operation Flood City Smackdown" by the state Attorney General's Office, the 2016 bust concluded with the arrest of alleged couriers and distributors who worked for Curtis "Dirty" Harper, 44, of Pittsburgh, who authorities said was the head of the organization.

Baumgardner appealed a Cambria court decision upholding his sentence based on if trial counsel's representation of co-defendant Krista Mader and Baumgardner in the same trial created a conflict of interest; if it was reasonable for trial counsel to believe he could represent both Mader and Baumgardner in the same trial; if trial counsel's failure to explain Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive meet the standard for ineffective assistance of counsel; was trial counsel's strategy to allow overwhelming and cumulative evidence of criminal activity unreasonable and amount to ineffective assistance of counsel; was trial counsel's ineffective assistance of counsel in the post-sentence motions and the appeal prejudicial to Baumgardner; did trial counsel's failure to raise insufficiency of the evidence with respect to the possession with intent to deliver count prejudicial to Baumgardner; did trial counsel's failure to raise insufficiency of the evidence with respect to the conspiracy counts prejudicial to the Baumgardner; was trial counsel's failure to raise insufficiency of the evidence with respect to the corrupt organizations employee count prejudicial to Baumgardner and if trial counsel's failure to raise the issue of improper denial of the motion to sever constitute ineffective assistance of counsel.

A written opinion by the Pennsylvania Superior court upholding the Cambria Court decision dated Friday states that Baumgardner claims that attorney Jerome Kaharick's conflict deprived him of his right to effective representation.

The opinion noted that upon review, Baumgardner waived any conflict during his verbal colloquy before the trial court on July 7, 2017, and advised the court that he agreed with Kaharick's dual representation, and there were no issues that would cause a conflict.

On Baumgardner's claims that his attorney should have challenged the denial of severance, the opinion states that it lacks merit as the trial court has the discretion to sever trials of co-defendants.

"Here, severance was unwarranted because Baumgardner and his co-defendants were charged with conspiracy; evidence presented at trial was equally admissible against all three co-defendants; and the prosecution's case required the testimony of fifteen witnesses," the opinion said.

The opinion concludes by saying the jury acquitted Baumgardner of distribution of proceeds, showing it was able to separate the evidence pertaining to Baumgardner.

"We discern no error in the PCRA court's determination that a motion to sever would have been unsuccessful," the opinion said.