Superior Court upholds conviction of man who assaulted police chief

Nov. 1—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state prison inmate had his post-sentence motions in his case denied Friday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which upheld the decision of a Cambria County judge concerning a man who was convicted of assaulting a local police chief.

Matthew Scott Gardopee, 48, filed post-sentence motions in his case earlier this year in an effort to directly appeal his case to the Superior court in hopes of obtaining a new trial.

Gardopee was convicted in November 2021 in a jury trial on two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at a home on Cedar Street in Johnstown's Hornerstown section.

He is currently serving 11 to 25 years in a state correctional institute in the matter.

Gardopee was accused of having a knife during a dispute with his girlfriend which was allegedly never found, and then left the home and got in a verbal and later physical dispute with members of his then-girlfriend's family including her brother, niece and niece's fiance. The fiance inflicted life-threatening injuries to Gardopee during the incident with a knife.

Gardopee presented five issues to the superior court:

—Whether the court made a mistake when it denied Gardopee's motion for a new trial since the jury's verdict was against the sufficiency of the evidence? Particularly, Gardopee claims that the knife admitted into evidence during the trial was tampered with.

—Whether Gardopee was denied a fair trial due to testimony of multiple witnesses that his claims were so patently unreliable that a guilty verdict based thereon was pure conjecture.

—Whether changes between the criminal information, the jury instructions, and the verdict slips on three of the counts, as to the elements of the crimes charged constituted reversible error.

—Whether the court abused the discretionary aspects of sentencing in that Gardopee's sentence was unduly harsh and by failing to take into adequate consideration mitigating factors including his life-threatening injuries caused by the victims?

Story continues

—Whether Gardopee was denied a fair trial by the failure of the Commonwealth to arrest and charge three witness-victims in this case with assault against Gardopee, who suffered life-threatening wounds.

In his third issue, Gardopee claimed a substantive variance exists between the criminal information and jury instructions, and the verdict slips on three of the counts, "as to the elements charged, constituting reversible error."

According to Gardopee, "the written verdict slips incorrectly included the higher element of serious bodily injury for the certain charges of simple assault and aggravated assault, rather than the correct element of bodily injury."

The Superior Court opinion noted it disagreed with the implications inferred by the mistake on the form.

"Here, the error on the verdict slip required the jury to find a higher level of harm than statutorily required," the opinion said. "To find serious bodily injury, the jury was required to find that the Commonwealth established the lesser harm of bodily injury. Considering the trial court's correct jury instructions and the nature of the verdict slip error, we conclude the error did not contribute to the verdicts beyond a reasonable doubt."

In an opinion written by the Pennsylvania Superior Court upholding the sentence, many of Gardopee's claims were found to be meritless or the court noted that proper claims were not raised thus making them meritless.

Gardopee is currently serving his sentence in SCI Pine Grove in Indiana County.