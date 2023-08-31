Superior Court upholds conviction and sentence in Wilkes-Barre slashing

Aug. 30—The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the heightened sentence of Jocelynn Lee Rodriguez, 29, who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of slashing a woman's face with a sharp instrument.

Rodriguez, of Carlisle Street, was convicted following a trial in June 2022, before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. of assaulting Ayanna Warren inside a vehicle on Simpson Street, Wilkes-Barre, on March 16, 2020.

Despite police not recovering the weapon, Sklarosky imposed the deadly weapon enhancement upon request by Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone that heightened Rodriguez's sentence, resulting in 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Warren was slashed at least seven times on her face and neck and was left with permanent scarring, including one extending from her mouth to her ear and near one eye.

Warren was lured to Simpson Street under the premise she was returning items to an ex-boyfriend only to be ambushed by Rodriguez and another woman, court records say.

Rodriguez appealed the verdict claiming there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction and appealed her sentence arguing the deadly weapon enhancement should not had been imposed to heightened her sentence.

A three member panel of the Superior Court — President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens, President Judge Emeritus John T. Bender and Judge Anne E. Lazarus — denied Rodriguez's appeal in a 10 page opinion filed Wednesday.

"...the evidence established that Rodriguez got into Warren's car, recruited another woman to prevent Warren from going out the passenger side door, and assaulted Warren, causing lacerations to her face and throat and resulting in scarring and nerve damage," the appellate court opined.

Regarding Rodriguez's heightened sentence, the appellate court ruled Sklarosky correctly applied the deadly weapon enhancement as Warren's injuries were clearly caused by a sharp object or cutting instrument.

"The trial judge (Sklarosky), who saw the evidence and heard the testimony, described the wounds on Warren's face as horrific," and Warren was "lucky she did not lose an eye and very easily cold have been killed."

During Rodriguez's sentencing hearing, Sklarosky noted Warren's injuries demonstrated, "circumstantial evidence is overwhelming that some sharp instrument was utilized in this attack."

The appellate court used Sklarosky's observation in their opinion.

Rodriguez is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy. A jury convicted her on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault, and one count each of reckless endangerment and criminal conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment.