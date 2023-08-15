Superior Court upholds Ganjeh's murder conviction and life sentence

Aug. 15—A man who believed he was railroaded when arrested and ultimately convicted by a Luzerne County jury in the first-degree murder death of his girlfriend lost his latest challenge for a new trial.

A three-member panel — President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens, Judge Anne E. Lazarus and Judge Mary Jane Bowes — of the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday denied an appeal by Dana Ganjeh, 44, who is serving a life without parole sentence for the murder of Linda Frick, 56, whose body was found inside his vehicle parked behind his Price Street, Kingston, apartment on Aug. 4, 2018.

A jury deliberated for nearly 30 minutes finding Ganjeh of first-degree murder following a three day trial before Judge David W. Lupas in September 2021.

Lupas sentenced Ganjeh to life in prison without parole on March 30, 2022, and later denied a request for a new trial.

Ganjeh challenged the jury's conviction and sentence claiming his statements to Kingston police should had been suppressed and his history of criminal offenses should not have been told to the jury.

Ganjeh, who disputed with several attorneys who represented him including his trial attorney, Demetrius Fannick, also believed a motion for another attorney should not had been denied.

Kingston police officers Jude Allen and Robert Miller responded to Ganjeh's apartment for a medical emergency and a deceased person on Aug. 4, 2018. Ganjeh emerged from his apartment surrendering keys to a vehicle telling the officers, "She's around back in a vehicle."

Frick's body was found covered with a blanket inside Ganjeh's vehicle.

One of the officers asked Ganjeh, "What happened?" and in response, Ganjeh replied, Frick was not feeling well and was taking her to a hospital but she died.

Ganjeh was later read his Miranda warnings during an interview with county Detective James Noone and Kingston police Detective Lieutenant John Anthony.

During a motion's hearing before trial, Lupas allowed Ganjeh's statements to officers Allen and Miller to be used against him.

The Superior Court agreed, citing Lupas' reasoning.

"We agree with the suppression court (Lupas) that (Ganjeh) was not subject to custodial interrogation at the time he made these voluntary and spontaneous statements to police, and thus, they were not obtained in violation of (Ganjeh's) constitutional rights," the appellate court ruled, noting "volunteered or spontaneous utterances by an individual are admissible even without Miranda warnings."

On Ganjeh's next challenge, the Superior Court ruled Lupas correctly allowed prosecutors to introduce Ganjeh's prior bad acts, notably a domestic violence case in Wayne County involving Frick, to the jury.

And, on Ganjeh's last claim regarding a change of a defense attorney, the appellate court found Ganjeh had several attorney appointments despite his dissatisfaction with each attorney who represented him.

"(Ganjeh's) request for substitute counsel was twice satisfied in this matter and his claim to the contrary warrants no relief," the Superior Court ruled.

During Ganjeh's trial, forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testified Frick suffered 17 broke ribs in which eight ribs were broken in more than one place, and also suffered severe bruises on her head, chest and right ankle. Ross determined Frick suffered the ankle injury by a car door being slammed on her.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh prosecuted.