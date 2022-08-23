Superior Court upholds prison sentence for convicted child rapist

Aug. 23—The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday upheld the lengthy state prison sentence for Michael Alan Hornick, formerly of Luzerne Borough, who admitted to raping a girl.

Hornick, 30, formerly of Charles Street, was arrested by Luzerne Borough police in August 2020 after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

When police questioned Hornick about the allegations, he admitted to engaging in a sexual act with the girl one time, according to court records.

Prosecutors during court proceedings claimed Hornick sexually assaulted the girl for nearly two years.

Hornick pled guilty to rape of a child and was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Aug. 12, 2021, to six years-to-20 years in state prison. Sklarosky further deemed Hornick a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Hornick challenged the sentence arguing it was too excessive and should had been lower due to his background and abusive childhood.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court denied Hornick's appeal they called "frivolous."

"...after conducting an independent review of the record, we find no arguably meritorious issues that warrant further consideration," the appellate court ruled in denying Hornick's appeal.