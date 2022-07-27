Superior Court upholds sentence for 'Little Bandit'

Jul. 27—The Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the state prison sentence for Gregory W. Holmes who appealed his punishment claiming bad advice by his trial lawyer and mistakes by the Luzerne County judge who sentenced him.

Holmes, 58, was dubbed the "Little Bandit" by Wilkes-Barre Township police after two armed robberies at My Little Mexico restaurant and Little Caesars on Dec. 23, 2020.

Court records say Holmes entered My Little Mexico on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and made gestures he had a weapon while demanding money. Holmes fled the restaurant without any cash only to later hold up the take out pizzeria on Blackman Street fleeing with a low amount of money, court records say.

Holmes was arrested on New Year's Eve 2020 in a joint effort by U.S. Marshals and the state police fugitive retrieval team.

Holmes pled guilty to a single count of robbery and was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to two-to-four years in state prison.

Lupas' sentence, according to court records, was on the low end and within sentencing guidelines.

Despite the lower sentence, Holmes filed an appeal with the Superior Court arguing his lawyer was ineffective and Lupas' sentence was excessive. Holmes alleged his guilty plea was based on bad advice by his lawyer.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court on Monday dismissed Holmes' appeal in an eight page opinion.

The appellate court ruled Holmes' ineffective assistance of counsel argument is "not re-viewable," and "not a proper component of (Holmes') direct appeal" as such a claim should be raised under the state's Post Conviction Relief Act.

While commonwealth county judges abide to sentencing guidelines, the Superior Court ruled judges have "sound discretion" in upholding Lupas' sentence imposed upon Holmes.