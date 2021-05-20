Superior disturbance call results in felony arrest

May 20—A man with several outstanding warrants, including a felony, was arrested following a domestic disturbance call on the 1600 block of Cumming Avenue in Superior Wednesday evening.

Around 5:06 p.m., the Superior Police Department responded to a call on the 1600 block of Cumming Avenue for a disturbance, according to a news release from the department. The third-party caller reported a man threatening the renter in the residence with a knife. At the scene, the renter said he was not threatened with a knife, but he did want the people in his home to leave.

While investigating the incident, officers learned a man with several warrants for his arrest was present in the home. Officers received permission from the renter to enter the home and obtained a search warrant.

The Superior Police Department's Emergency Response Team was dispatched and made several loud announcements for individuals in the home to exit. Two adults exited and were released from the scene. The man with warrants remained in the home and was later found hiding in a crawl space around 8:25 p.m.

He was taken into custody without incident and was cleared by medical personnel before being transported to the Douglas County Jail. The News Tribune does not typically name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.

According to the Superior Police Department, this is the 11th time officers have been called to this residence in 2021.