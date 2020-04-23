Superior HealthPlan Providing Funding to Food Banks, Other Texas Organizations to Address Social Determinants of Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across Texas are facing challenges that extend beyond medical care and include basic daily needs such as food and essential supplies. Centene, a leading multi-national healthcare company, has partnered with various organizations to support efforts that address these social determinants of health. Superior HealthPlan, as part of the Centene family, will be deploying these programs locally throughout Texas.

Social determinants of health are non-medical barriers to achieving quality health outcomes. They include socioeconomic and environmental factors such as food accessibility, employment and education. Research shows that medical care accounts for approximately 10 to 20 percent of health outcomes, while the other 80 to 90 percent is affected by social determinants of health.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have extended beyond medical care to affect access to food, employment and more," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "These social determinants of health have a significant impact on people's overall wellbeing, especially among vulnerable populations. Superior is committed to supporting the additional needs of people and Texas communities during this challenging time."

Hunger and Food Security

The demand on food banks has significantly increased during this pandemic, and it's estimated these organizations will need an additional $1.4 billion in funding during the next six months to provide food assistance to people facing hunger. In partnership with the national hunger relief non-profit Feeding America and its network of food banks, Centene and Superior will coordinate the donation of 1 million meals a month for the next 12 months to feed our neighbors in Texas and beyond.

As part of its efforts to address hunger and food security, Superior has also partnered with 16 food banks in Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Odessa, Plano, San Antonio and Tyler, providing a total of $120,000 to help organizations effectively address food assistance needs in their communities.

Healthcare and Educational Supplies

To ensure community members have access to crucial supplies during this time of need, Superior, in coordination with Centene, will be purchasing 3,750 gift cards for use on essential items. Superior will deliver the cards to dozens of local providers and other community organizations such as food banks and Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers (FQHCs) for distribution to individuals in need.

Each gift card will have a value of $35 and can be used to purchase essential healthcare and educational items, including diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies and books.

Quality Childcare

In response to COVID-19, Superior recently announced a contribution of $65,000 as well as 450 disaster kits to YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA). The donations will support the organization's efforts to provide quality childcare services to essential workers, including first responders, doctors, nurses and others who must continue to work during this time. YWCA El Paso was one of three YWCAs across the country to receive contributions and disaster kits from Centene.

