Superior man faces child abuse charges

Apr. 19—SUPERIOR — A Superior man accused of repeated physical abuse of a child waived the time limits for his preliminary hearing April 5 in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Donald Wayne Sexton, 26, faces one felony count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm. A $1,000 cash bond and $10,000 signature bond were set for Sexton, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their residence.

Superior Police responded to a report that Sexton had struck a 7-year-old child with a solid foam bat hard enough to injure the victim. Further investigation by Detective Christopher Woolery revealed video evidence of multiple assaults made against the victim by Sexton over a span of months.

The abuse was captured on security cameras in the home where it occurred, according to the complaint. Four separate incidents are listed in which Sexton kicked, slapped, squeezed and/or poked the victim. During one recorded incident, Sexton was seen wrapping his arm around the victim's neck and squeezing.

If convicted, the class E felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000. Sexton's next court appearance was set for May 18.