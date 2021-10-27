Superior overdose death leads to homicide charge

Oct. 26—A Duluth man accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Superior man in April made an initial appearance Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Timothy Adam Anvid, 30, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide. Bail was set at $100,000 cash because of the charge and a history of failing to appear for court proceedings.

Anvid is accused of selling fentanyl to the victim and his brother in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip in Duluth. The victim's brother told Detective Sean Holmgren with the Superior Police Department that he and the victim were drinking together at a Superior residence and decided to message Anvid for some heroin. When they received the drug, the brother thought the white powder was fentanyl because of its appearance.

The two went back to the Superior residence and used the drug, according to the criminal complaint. When the brother came to, he found the victim apparently dead on the ground. He told Holmgren that he used naloxone on the victim, but it didn't help.

An autopsy of the victim concluded that the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl, mitragynine and cyclobenzaprine. The victim's blood toxicology showed a fentanyl concentration of 9.5 nanograms per milliliter. Fentanyl, which is reported to be 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine, can be fatal in doses as low as 3 ng/mL, according to the complaint.

The victim's brother told Holmgren that they did not use mitragynine, also known as Kratom, the night of the fatal overdose. He said that in the past, if they ever took too much Kratom, they would vomit it up as a green sludge. No green sludge was observed near the victim.

Police reviewed the phone owned by the victim's brother and found numerous messages between him and Anvid on the night of the fatal overdose. When the brother contacted Anvid the next day and told him the victim had died, the Duluth man reportedly replied "Delete all your shit man" in a message, the criminal complaint said.

Holmgren obtained a search warrant for Anvid's Facebook message history. He found many deleted messages around the date the victim died, as well as a number of messages with other people that indicated Anvid was buying and selling heroin, according to the complaint.

Other evidence collected included video surveillance from the Kwik Trip the night of the fatal overdose and location data from Anvid's cell phone records.

Anvid is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 3.

