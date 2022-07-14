Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.06

Superior Plus Corp.'s (TSE:SPB) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.06 per share on 15th of August. This means the annual payment is 6.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Superior Plus' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the path it has been on, the payout ratio could get to 86% which is certainly still sustainable.

Superior Plus' Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.72. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.0% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We should note that Superior Plus has issued stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Superior Plus' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Superior Plus' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Superior Plus (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Superior Plus not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

