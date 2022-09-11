Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) will pay a dividend of CA$0.06 on the 17th of October. This makes the dividend yield 6.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Superior Plus' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 87%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

Superior Plus' Track Record Isn't Great

The company hasn't been particularly volatile, but it has been steadily decreasing which of course is not what investors like to see. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.72. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.0% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Superior Plus' EPS has declined at around 24% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We should note that Superior Plus has issued stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Superior Plus' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Superior Plus' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Superior Plus has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Superior Plus not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

