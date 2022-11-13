Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.06

The board of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving CA$0.06 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Superior Plus Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 74.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Superior Plus Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.60 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.8% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Superior Plus has grown earnings per share at 40% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Superior Plus is paying out 439% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Superior Plus' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Superior Plus is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Superior Plus (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Superior Plus not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

