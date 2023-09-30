Superior police arrest 21-year-old in connection with shots fired incident

Sep. 29—SUPERIOR — A 21-year old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that took place in Superior's South End neighborhood last week, according to a Sept. 29 press release from Captain Thomas Champaigne with the Superior Police Department.

Police responded to the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 22 for a report that shots had been fired. At least one house was struck by gunfire, according to a Superior Police Department press release that day. Area residents were asked to remain in their homes until police cleared the area around 6 a.m. that day.

Shortly after the incident, evidence was collected and suspect information was developed, according to Champaigne. Superior police were granted search warrants related to the incident Sept. 28 and evidence was recovered.

The 21-year-old turned himself in to law enforcement Sept. 29, the release said, and was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He had yet to make an appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court as of Friday morning. A court appearance is required before the man would have the opportunity for bail or release.