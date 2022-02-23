Superior police withhold officer's name while Department of Justice investigates

Shelley Nelson, Superior Telegram, Wis.
·2 min read

Feb. 22—SUPERIOR — The police department is not releasing the name of the officer involved in an incident over the weekend that left one person in critical condition after being run over by a police squad.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said in a prepared statement the department wants to give the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation more time to conduct its investigation before identifying the officer.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while the investigation continues.

"The Superior Police Department has a practice of requesting an outside agency to investigate critical incidents that involve the actions of our officers," the police chief stated. "The purpose of this is to maintain transparency and to promote public confidence in the process."

Around 9:37 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, several Superior police officers responded to a call for an injured subject in the road near the intersection, the Division of Criminal Investigation stated in a news release issued Tuesday, Feb. 22. Minutes prior to the call coming in, an officer had passed through the intersection in a marked squad car en route to an unrelated call.

"It was during this time that the officer drove over what was later determined to be subject lying in the roadway," the press release states.

It is unknown why the victim was lying in the road or if they had been injured before being run over by the squad.

At the time of the Superior Police Department's statement Tuesday, the victim remained in critical condition.

"This is a tragic incident, and it is our hope the investigation will help determine the events leading up to it," Alexander said. "We wish to express our sincere well wishes to the victim of this incident, as well as family and friends, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery."

The victim's name is not being released in accordance with Marsy's Law, which protects victims' rights.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts and will turn over its reports to the Douglas County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol in Spooner at 715-635-2141.

