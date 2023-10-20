Superior Rotary aims to raise $40K to support Ukraine

Oct. 20—SUPERIOR — The Superior Rotary Club kicked off its Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine campaign in September.

Their goal is to raise $40,000 for humanitarian aid such as electric generators, water purification systems and medical supplies for Ukraine families impacted by Russia's full-scale invasion. Community members are encouraged to donate. Information and donation options can be found online at

www.superiorrotary.org

.

The Russian invasion, which began in February 2022, has displaced millions of Ukrainian families and created the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the Rotary's news release. Based on numbers from

the United Nations Refugee Agency,

eight million people have fled from Ukraine and more than five million people are internally displaced. As the war continues, it is estimated that roughly 18 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian aid including but not limited to clean water, electricity, heat, food and medical care.

"Rotary International is, as the name says, an international organization," said Superior Rotary Club member Joe Radtke. "The Superior Rotary Club has been involved, along with other Twin Ports Rotary clubs, in a number of international projects including, but not limited to, developing a library in Ghana, medical clinics and water reservoir projects in Bolivia and a school in Guatemala."

For more than two decades, he said, Rotary clubs have worked to eliminate polio worldwide.

Members of Superior Rotary Club who were following the Russia invasion were appalled by the devastation to cities and villages in Ukraine. While exploring avenues to provide assistance, they connected with a member of the Ukraine Unity Rotary Club based in the city of Lviv, 45 miles from the Polish border. This began a collaboration to help define how Rotarians in the Twin Ports, using the global reach of Rotary, could deliver aid to the people of Ukraine.

"Rotary is structured to empower and encourage members at the club level to build personal connections and relationships that foster action and solutions locally and globally," Radtke said.

Members of the Ukraine Unity Rotary Club mobilized at the start of the war with early efforts focused on helping refugees fleeing war torn regions to enter Poland. Efforts then shifted to obtaining humanitarian aid and transferring it to communities in need. Today they operate a warehouse, receiving essential supplies and transferring them to communities around their country.

Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine is an example of the global reach of Rotary neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who envision a world where people take action to create lasting change, the Superior Rotary said in its news release. Community members are encouraged to join their efforts to bring relief to suffering families.

Humanitarian crises continue to pop up, including the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We can always count on there being other conflicts, natural disasters and human tragedies that need our attention," Radtke said, but they should not deter the group "to assist where we can the people of Ukraine who have endured 20 months of the war's destruction and loss of life, much of it targeted at civilians."