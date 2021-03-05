Superior standoff ends with woman jumping from second-story window

Mar. 5—A standoff Thursday at 1912 Banks Ave., Superior, ended with a woman jumping from a second-story window.

According to a news release from the Superior Police Department, officers responded to a report of a neighbor dispute at about 6:25 a.m., and found that the upstairs tenant of a duplex allegedly threatened the downstairs tenant with a knife, then went back upstairs and threatened to light the building on fire.

As the situation unfolded, "it became apparent that a more robust response was necessary to deescalate," police said.

The Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, was deployed due to the uncooperativeness of the person causing the disturbance, the news release said. The public was asked to stay away from the area. A Superior police armored vehicle was at the scene. Police officers were seen in SWAT gear with guns at the door.

Officers were asking for a woman named Tracy to come outside and then threw a phone into the house. "Tracy, come grab the phone and speak to us," an officer said over a loudspeaker.

Police entered the second floor of the duplex at approximately 10:30 a.m. There was the sound of glass breaking and tear gas was deployed. A person inside could be heard coughing and crying.

At around 11:50 a.m., two loud bangs could be heard coming from inside the residence and tear gas was again deployed. An officer warned bystanders that they might feel the "effect." Flames were coming out of a window.

At this point, a woman was seen jumping from a second-story window. She was then taken to a Mayo ambulance that was standing by.

Police said one person was taken into custody. It was unclear whether this was the woman who jumped out the window.

Two dogs were taken from inside the building after the fire started. Superior firefighters remained on the scene to put out the fire.

Workers from Superior Water, Light and Power cut utilities to the building during the incident.

This standoff comes just a week after the Duluth Police Department responded to a domestic abuse call that turned into a standoff with the suspect for more than 16 hours. That standoff resulted in the death of K-9 Luna and the suspect.

This is a developing story. It was updated multiple times, most recently at 2:45 p.m. March 4 with additional video. It was originally posted at 9:49 a.m. March 4. Check back for updates.