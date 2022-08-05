Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center

Aug. 5—CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5.

River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.

The shooting took place at 11 p.m. July 2 near Pinehurst Park in Cloquet. No injuries were reported, according to the juvenile delinquency petition.

The petition states Schier is alleged to have shot at two boys who had gotten into a car with two women after an altercation between Schier and the boys took place.

When officers began their investigation, they learned Schier reportedly attempted to steal a backpack from one of the boys, which prompted him to pull out a pistol. However, when officers interviewed Schier, he claimed the boys took his phone and allegedly chased them and shot at them, according to the petition.

The county intends to prosecute Schier as an adult, however, the certification hearing was delayed for a month as reports and evaluations are still in the works.

While the hearing was delayed, defense attorney Kevin Cornwell asked Judge Amy Lukasavitz if she would reconsider the issue of release.

Cornwell said Schier would have a place to stay at his mother's house in Superior, and she would be able to ensure he is available for remote and in-person hearings.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Boese opposed the request and said Schier is still a danger to the community and himself. "The only option I'm hearing is Wisconsin, which would not work," he said.

Lukasavitz decided that Schier would not be granted release as the conditions for detention have been met. "The allegations that have been made there is a significant concern for the safety of the public and yourself," she said.

The next scheduled date for the certification has not been formally made, but parties during the hearing discussed holding it in about a month.