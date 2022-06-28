Superior woman charged with animal mistreatment

Jun. 27—SUPERIOR — A Superior woman who allegedly mistreated the cats in her apartment made her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court June 3.

Donna Marie Faugerstrom, 59, faces eight counts of mistreating animals, all misdemeanor violations. A $3,000 signature bond was set for Faugerstrom, and she was ordered not to possess or care for any animals.

Superior Police Department community service officer Tina Anrig responded May 24 to Faugerstrom's apartment after the landlord reported that she observed at least eight live cats and a dead cat in the apartment.

Anrig and Superior Police officer Gregory Mertzig found black garbage bags covering the floor of the residence, multiple full litter boxes and what appeared to be months of cat feces in the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

The officers reported finding two dead cats and four dead kittens in the apartment, as well as 10 live cats that were not friendly enough to be picked up. Two escaped out an open window as the officers used a net and catch pole to secure the others. The cats were transported to the Humane Society of Douglas County, the criminal complaint said.

Faugerstrom told Anrig she believed there were five cats in the apartment. She agreed to surrender the cats, and told the officers that she had lived in the apartment, but not recently. She claimed the cats had been fed every day, although none had been to the vet, and told the officers that things got a little out of hand, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, Faugerstrom faces a maximum penalty of nine months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000 on each count. Her next court appearance was set for July 22.