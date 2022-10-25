When Will Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Superloop Limited's (ASX:SLC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Superloop Limited engages in the provision of design, construction, and operation connectivity services. On 30 June 2022, the AU$365m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$62m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Superloop's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the Australian Telecom analysts is that Superloop is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$3.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Superloop's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 9.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

