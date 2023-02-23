Superloop Limited's (ASX:SLC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 51% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Superloop is AU$1.05 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.69 suggests Superloop is potentially 34% undervalued

The AU$1.11 analyst price target for SLC is 6.2% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$77.9m AU$11.4m AU$18.5m AU$22.6m AU$26.3m AU$29.5m AU$32.1m AU$34.3m AU$36.2m AU$37.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 31.18% Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 22.41% Est @ 16.26% Est @ 11.96% Est @ 8.95% Est @ 6.85% Est @ 5.37% Est @ 4.34% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% -AU$73.0 AU$10.0 AU$15.2 AU$17.5 AU$19.1 AU$20.0 AU$20.4 AU$20.5 AU$20.2 AU$19.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$90m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$38m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.9%) = AU$809m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$809m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$424m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$513m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Superloop as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Superloop

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SLC.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

