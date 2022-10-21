Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals dives into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Photo: Norm Hall via Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson was the talk of social media on Thursday night for turning an interception into a touchdown ― and literally flying into the end zone to cap it off.

It marked Wilson’s first NFL interception.

Wilson snagged the throw from New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to Marquez Callaway, then ran 38 yards, leaping into the air and pulling off a perfect tumbling landing to complete the pick-6.

The moment was captured from multiple angles, all of which were widely shared and praised on Twitter:

The shot of the season so far pic.twitter.com/hhijvSxVGW — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 21, 2022

