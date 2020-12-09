Supermarket Boxing Day closures pressure mounts

Supermarket chain Asda is to close on Boxing Day as part of a thank you to staff who have worked throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Unions have been calling on major supermarkets to give all staff the day off on 26 December.

Asda follows retailers including Marks & Spencer, Pets at Home, and toy store The Entertainer in closing.

Sainsbury's said it planned to open stores on Boxing Day, but that most staff would have the day off.

Supermarkets have seen huge demand, especially for online services, as well as staying open during lockdowns while other retailers and firms in the food and drinks industry had to close.

As part of a thank you to staff for their work during the pandemic, Asda said that all of its 631 shops would close for two days over the Christmas break.

Frontline staff will also get 100% of their bonus entitlement regardless of whether they have reached sales quotas.

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said in a message to staff: "This has been a challenging year and you have all done an incredible job, continuing to serve our customers and communities while juggling so many other commitments.

"But it's also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all.

"This is of course our busiest time of year but it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until 27 December."

The GMB union said it had been "requesting Asda to allow their keyworker heroes family time over the Christmas period, so we are really pleased they have agreed to our calls."

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: "It's a shame this is not extra holiday - workers will have to book a day of their annual leave entitlement.

"But it's a step in the right direction and GMB now calls on the rest of the retail sector to follow suit and repay these key workers with a chance to spend Boxing Day with their loved ones."

The Usdaw union, which represents shop workers, has also been calling on all retailers to close their doors on Boxing Day.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said at the end of November: "With the country facing a crisis unlike any in our lifetime, retail and distribution workers have stepped up and kept food on all of our tables... When others stay safe at home, they go out to work.

"The only way they will be guaranteed a decent break at Christmas is if food retailers close for Boxing Day," he said.

However, supermarket giant Sainsbury's, which has a large network of convenience shops as well as larger outlets, said on Wednesday that its supermarkets would remain open, albeit with reduced hours.

"We're recruiting more colleagues into our business than ever before so that we can give as many people as possible the time off they have asked for. This includes 12,000 temporary colleagues to support us this Christmas," a Sainsbury's spokesperson said.

"For colleagues that have requested it, we have made sure they are able to take at least two consecutive days off over Christmas," the spokesperson added.

Sainsbury's said that customers expected its stores to be open on Boxing Day so they can top up on fresh food.

It said it had reduced hours on 26 December after requests from staff, and that it had tried to give Boxing Day off when staff members requested it.

In addition, it said it had made two thank you payments to staff this year.

Tesco and Morrison's had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Festive closures

A number of retailers are to close for Boxing Day.

Marks & Spencer said in November that it would reverse its decision to open on Boxing Day so staff could spend more time with their families.

Poundland said earlier in the year that it would stay closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, while retailers including Wickes, Pets and Home and the Entertainer have also said they would be closed.

John Lewis and Waitrose are normally shut on Boxing Day, and will remain so this year.

    More than two dozen House Republicans sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday requesting that the president direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe “irregularities” in last month's general election.“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” reads the letter, signed by 27 GOP representatives.Representative Lance Gooden of Texas first wrote and sent the letter on his own last week, but he decided to resend it after other members in his caucus expressed interest in signing their names to it, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The Republicans' frustration comes after Barr said last week that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election.The Trump campaign legal team quickly disputed Barr's appraisal, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence Trump's lawyers have gathered to substantiate their fraud allegations.“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the GOP representatives stated in their letter.“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” the lawmakers said.Earlier this year, Barr suggested that the high levels of mail ballots this year due to people opting to stay home during the pandemic could become a breeding ground for fraud.Since Joe Biden eked out a victory in the election earlier this month, flipping several key battleground states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins, the Trump campaign has launched a slew of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the vote results in six swing states.Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has claimed he won a second term “by a lot” even as his legal team fails to produce of voter fraud on a scale widespread enough to affect the outcome of the race and the former vice president’s victory.