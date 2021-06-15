Supermarket cashier killed in U.S. state of Georgia in mask-wearing dispute

Brendan O'Brien
·2 min read

By Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - A supermarket cashier in the U.S. state of Georgia was shot and killed by a customer on Monday in a dispute over the wearing of a face mask before the gunman was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the store's security guard, the local sheriff said.

The guard was also wounded in the incident which occurred at a little after 1 p.m. at the Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox told a news conference.

"It was over a mask. I don't know if they were wearing, or not wearing," she said. "The wearing of the mask and not wearing of the mask, people have their own opinion about it and it is very sensitive at this time."

Several people were inside the store when a confrontation over mask wearing ensued. The gunman pulled out a weapon and shot the cashier. The security guard the opened fire on him, striking him a couple of times, Maddox said.

Businesses in Georgia can request customers wear a mask to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but are prohibited from requiring them to do so, according to executive orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican.

Maddox did not release the names of the individuals involved in the shooting. She said all three were rushed to the hospital, where the guard remains in stable condition after he was shot twice.

The security guard is a retired 30-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department who is now a reserve deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The guard, who works part-time at the supermarket, was wearing a protective vest, Maddox said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members to face terror charges

    A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed.

  • Civil service to target private sector talent as part of Whitehall overhaul

    All senior civil service roles will now be advertised externally to attract more talent from the private sector, as Michael Gove launches a new Government declaration on Whitehall reform on Tuesday. The plans are among a series of changes that will be signed off at the first ever joint meeting of the Cabinet and civil service leaders from Government departments. The "Declaration of Government Reform", which was set in motion by Mr Gove and Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former top aide, will

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • Two Republican U.S. senators introduce antitrust bill

    Republican Senators Mike Lee and Chuck Grassley introduced a bill on Tuesday that would move all antitrust enforcement to the Justice Department, stripping the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission of antitrust authority, Lee's office said on Monday. There is no companion legislation in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives.

  • The Latest: Georgia cashier killed in spat over virus masks

    A sheriff says a grocery store cashier has been killed in a shooting and three others wounded followed an argument over wearing face masks at an Atlanta-area supermarket. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said the shooting occurred Monday inside the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur, a suburb east of Atlanta.

  • Teenager who died after shooting outside Fort Worth high school identified

    The 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School on June 7.

  • Israel's Knesset votes in new government; Naftali Bennett named prime minister

    Naftali Bennett will lead Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu is voted out after 12 years as prime minister.

  • NBA: Nets security guard who shoved Bucks' Tucker reprimanded by league - reports

    The incident happened in the third quarter of Milwaukee's 86-83 win at Fiserv Forum on Thursday when the official stepped in to separate Tucker and the Nets' Kevin Durant following a heated conversation between the two players after a foul. The guard will also be stood down from court area duties in Brooklyn during the series, ESPN reported.

  • 17 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts From Amazon He’ll Actually Want

    So you don't lose your favorite-kid status Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 6 Caribbean designers with face masks you can shop

    Let your mask do the talking.

  • Man with 39 wives, head of 'world's largest family', dies in India

    A 76-year-old man who had 39 wives and 94 children and was said to be the head of the world's largest family has died in north east India, the chief minister of his home state said. Ziona Chana, the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy, died on Sunday, Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram and who goes by one name, said in a tweet. With a total of 167 members, the family is the world's largest, according to local media, although this depends on whether you count the grandchildren, of whom Ziona has 33.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing peaks on eve of Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record high finishes on Monday, despite most traders being focused on this week's Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions. Investors are seeking new cues from the central bank on its inflation outlook, after recent data indicated the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating.

  • Bitcoin Rises As Musk Sets These Conditions To Accept It Again

    Bitcoin rose on Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid out conditions for accepting the cryptocurrency again.

  • Driver who fatally rammed protester in Minneapolis had licence revoked for being ‘danger to public safety’

    Demonstrators were protesting the death of Winston Smith, a Black man who police killed under suspicious circumstances earlier this month

  • ‘Never’ thought he’d win: Wasabi takes Westminster

    BREEDER-OWNER-HANDLER OF WASABI, DAVID FITZPATRICK:“I never thought he would win. But like I say, it was just a pleasure to be in there." Less than 24 hours after winning the Best in Show category at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the very fuzzy, black and brown faced Pekingese named ‘Wasabi’ and his owner David Fitzpatrick took a victory lap atop the Empire State Building Monday. DAVID FITZPATRICK: "He is cool and calm. Pekingese are laid back and they have a very regal disposition. But when he's in the ring, he knows how to turn it on." Westminster Kennel Club director of communications Gail Miller Bisher explains to Reuters how Wasabi is part of lineage of award winning pups: “He's the fifth Pekingese to win best in show. And it's really interesting because his breeder-owner-handler, David Fitzpatrick, this is his second win with a Pekingese. Wasabi's grandfather actually won Best in Show in 2012, Malachy was his name. And Wasabi's father won the toy group in 2015.” This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan. Due to the health crisis, organizers moved the show from the Madison Square Garden to the 19th-century Lyndhurst Mansion by the Hudson River and delayed it from February so it could be held outside.Wasabi beat out more than 2,500 other dogs to win Best in Show.

  • Accused serial killer mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time, judge rules

    A re-evaluation of Fredrick Scott’s mental fitness will occur later this summer.

  • Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout

    The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed by the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms. "Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech. Global banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc reported losses from Archegos, taking the total hit beyond $10 billion.

  • Obama: Women "found themselves in an impossible situation" during pandemic

    Former President Obama, speaking to The 19th, called on government, spouses and partners to play their role in addressing the decline in women's labor force.Why it matters: Women's labor force participation in the U.S. was at a 33-year low in January. The pandemic has driven mothers out of the workforce, and there's reason to be concerned about "permanent scarring," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in March.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When women

  • Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation and potential ‘environmental nightmare’

    One firefighter has been injured

  • Putin tells Biden: ‘Don’t be mad at the mirror if you are ugly’, compares Capitol rioters to his own ‘dissent’

    ‘Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?’