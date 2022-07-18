Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) insiders placed bullish bets worth UK£569k in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Supermarket Income REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Hewson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£499k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.17 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.21 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Supermarket Income REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Supermarket Income REIT Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Supermarket Income REIT insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£569k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Supermarket Income REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Supermarket Income REIT insiders own about UK£5.1m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Supermarket Income REIT Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Supermarket Income REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Supermarket Income REIT.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

