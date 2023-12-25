Which supermarkets and liquor stores are open Christmas? Where to go at last minute

Forget an ingredient for Christmas dinner or need a last-minute bottle of wine?

Take note of store hours. Most supermarkets and liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day in South Florida, but a few are open. And most chain drugstores are open, and they stock packaged food.

Here’s a rundown of store status on Christmas:

Supermarkets

A new Publix in Hialeah.

Sedano’s: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Price Choice Markets: Check your favorite location, but some stores will be open Christmas Day.

Publix: All stores closed Christmas Day.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Closed Christmas Day.

Milam’s Market: Closed Christmas Day.

Fresh Market: Closed Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market: Closed Christmas Day.

Aldi: Closed Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s: Closed Christmas Day.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Closed Christmas Day.

MORE: What’s open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Big box stores

Walmart: Closed Christmas Day.

Target: Closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Closed Christmas Day.

BJ’s Warehouse Club: Closed Christmas Day.

Chain pharmacies

Walgreens: Stores will be open Christmas Day, some with adjusted hours like 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., others for 24 hours. Pharmacies closed.

CVS/Navarro: Stores will be open Christmas Day. Some pharmacies will be open.

Liquor stores

▪ ABC Fine Wine & Spirits: Closed Christmas Day.

Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors: Store hours vary but all of the Big Daddy’s are open morning to night on Christmas Day, with night window hours as late as 3 a.m. after Christmas.

Gulf Liquors: 1681 Alton Road on South Beach, open Christmas Day 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Liberty City Liquors: 5691 NW 17th Ave. in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, open 24 hours, “365 days a year,” including Christmas Day.

Sunset Corners: Closed Christmas Day.

Total Wine & More: Closed Christmas Day.

Varadero Liquors: Closed Christmas Day.