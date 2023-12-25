Which supermarkets and liquor stores are open Christmas? Where to go at last minute
Forget an ingredient for Christmas dinner or need a last-minute bottle of wine?
Take note of store hours. Most supermarkets and liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day in South Florida, but a few are open. And most chain drugstores are open, and they stock packaged food.
Here’s a rundown of store status on Christmas:
Supermarkets
Sedano’s: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.
Price Choice Markets: Check your favorite location, but some stores will be open Christmas Day.
Publix: All stores closed Christmas Day.
Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Closed Christmas Day.
Milam’s Market: Closed Christmas Day.
Fresh Market: Closed Christmas Day.
Whole Foods Market: Closed Christmas Day.
Aldi: Closed Christmas Day.
Trader Joe’s: Closed Christmas Day.
Walmart Neighborhood Market: Closed Christmas Day.
Big box stores
Walmart: Closed Christmas Day.
Target: Closed Christmas Day.
Costco: Closed Christmas Day.
BJ’s Warehouse Club: Closed Christmas Day.
Chain pharmacies
Walgreens: Stores will be open Christmas Day, some with adjusted hours like 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., others for 24 hours. Pharmacies closed.
CVS/Navarro: Stores will be open Christmas Day. Some pharmacies will be open.
Liquor stores
▪ ABC Fine Wine & Spirits: Closed Christmas Day.
Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors: Store hours vary but all of the Big Daddy’s are open morning to night on Christmas Day, with night window hours as late as 3 a.m. after Christmas.
Gulf Liquors: 1681 Alton Road on South Beach, open Christmas Day 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Liberty City Liquors: 5691 NW 17th Ave. in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, open 24 hours, “365 days a year,” including Christmas Day.
Sunset Corners: Closed Christmas Day.
Total Wine & More: Closed Christmas Day.
Varadero Liquors: Closed Christmas Day.