Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the eight analysts covering Supermax Corporation Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM1.4b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a major 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 66% to RM0.009. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.0073 in 2023. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Supermax Corporation Berhad's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at RM0.66, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Supermax Corporation Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM0.87 and the most bearish at RM0.31 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Supermax Corporation Berhad'shistorical trends, as the 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 24% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 15% annually. So although Supermax Corporation Berhad is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Supermax Corporation Berhad dropped from profits to a loss this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Supermax Corporation Berhad after the downgrade.

After a downgrade like this one, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. Worse, it's possible that the forecast future income could struggle to cover Supermax Corporation Berhad'sdividend payments. What makes us say that? Learn more by visiting our risks dashboard on our platform here.

