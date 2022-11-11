What Is Supermax Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SUPERMX) Share Price Doing?

Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Supermax Corporation Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Supermax Corporation Berhad Worth?

Good news, investors! Supermax Corporation Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Supermax Corporation Berhad’s ratio of 3.5x is below its peer average of 30.04x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. What’s more interesting is that, Supermax Corporation Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Supermax Corporation Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Supermax Corporation Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SUPERMX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SUPERMX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SUPERMX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Supermax Corporation Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Supermax Corporation Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

